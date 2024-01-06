162 die as Israel onslaught on Gaza Strip continues

Gaza, January 5
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Europe’s top diplomat Josep Borrell embarked on a new diplomatic effort on Friday to stop the spillover of the conflict in Gaza to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Red Sea shipping lanes. At the same time, Palestinian health officials stated that some 162 people had been killed in the past 24 hours as Gazans claimed Israeli planes and tanks had intensified attacks overnight on densely populated Al-Maghazi, Al-Bureij and Al-Nusseirat in the centre of the coastal strip.
The visits by Blinken and Borrell to the Middle East take place almost three months since Hamas militants from Gaza attacked southern Israel, sparking an Israeli offensive that Palestinian health officials say has killed 22,600 people and devastated the enclave.
Israel, which says it has killed 8,000 militants since the deaths of 1,200 people in the Hamas attack on October 7, announced a more targeted approach on Thursday as Blinken set off on a week-long tour that will include Israel and the West Bank.
Blinken will visit Turkey, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt and make a stop in Greece. “It is in no one’s interest, not Israel’s, not the region’s, not the world’s, for this conflict to spread beyond Gaza,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who will visit Israel and the Palestinian territories from Sunday, called for a new humanitarian pause. — Reuters
670 operations conducted: Hezbollah
Hassan Nasrallah, Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah, said the militia had conducted 670 military operations on Israeli border since October 8, destroying many Israeli military vehicles.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be placed in its final destination orbit today
The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrang...
Video: Alaska plane’s door opens mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board
Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which had been bound for Ontari...
Social media marketing professional from Mumbai recruits ‘X sleuths’ to get back his airpod lost in Kerala
In just a day, with the help of X members, Nikhil Jain manag...
‘Community very shaken’; extortion threats prompt Hindu community leaders to hold public forum in Canada
The event, organised by the Vedic Hindu Cultural Society of ...
14 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog
Minimum temperature settles at 8.9 degrees Celsius