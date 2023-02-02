17 arrested for Peshawar attack

PTI

Islamabad, February 1

Pakistan’s security agencies arrested 17 suspects in connection with the suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar that killed 101 people, including 97 policemen, as Army chief Gen Asim Munir vowed zero tolerance for terror groups and directed his generals to eliminate the threat of militancy.

The arrests have been made from close vicinity of the Police Lines area and the suspects were shifted to an interrogation cell for investigation, as per official reports. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.

The development comes as Pakistan’s top generals vowed that perpetrators will be brought to justice.