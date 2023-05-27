At least 19 members of security forces injured in suicide blast in northwest Pakistan

PTI

Peshawar, May 27

At least 19 members of Pakistan's security forces were critically injured on Saturday when a suicide bomber with an explosive-laden motorcycle targeted their convoy in the restive tribal district in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, an official said.

The security forces' convoy was travelling to Asman Manza area of South Waziristan from DI Khan in Khyber Paktunkhwa province, when the suicide bomber attacked them, BDS (Bomb Disposal Squad) in-charge Inayayatullah Tiger said.

The condition of two members of the security forces is said to be critical, he said.

The entire area has been cordoned off and Pakistan's law-enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the attack.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Wednesday, two soldiers were among four people, when a suicide bomber with an explosive laden car targeted a security checkpoint in the Datta Khel Bazar in north Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Saturday's attack took place in in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan and is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP.