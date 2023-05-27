At least 19 members of security forces injured in suicide blast in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, May 27
At least 19 members of Pakistan's security forces were critically injured on Saturday when a suicide bomber with an explosive-laden motorcycle targeted their convoy in the restive tribal district in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, an official said.
The security forces' convoy was travelling to Asman Manza area of South Waziristan from DI Khan in Khyber Paktunkhwa province, when the suicide bomber attacked them, BDS (Bomb Disposal Squad) in-charge Inayayatullah Tiger said.
The condition of two members of the security forces is said to be critical, he said.
The entire area has been cordoned off and Pakistan's law-enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the attack.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
On Wednesday, two soldiers were among four people, when a suicide bomber with an explosive laden car targeted a security checkpoint in the Datta Khel Bazar in north Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Saturday's attack took place in in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan and is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
24 ministers inducted into Siddaramaiah ministry in Karnataka
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administers the oath of office ...
Boycotting NITI Aayog meeting by some CMs is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP
Senior BJP leader says the NITI Aayog is a key body for dete...
Geological Survey of India to assess groundwater contamination by heavy metals in Punjab and Haryana
The project, to be executed over a two-year period, will cov...