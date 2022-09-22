China for peaceful ‘reunification’ with Taiwan

Beijing: China is willing to make the effort to strive for a peaceful “reunification” with Taiwan, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, told a news conference in Beijing ahead of next month’s once-in-five-years Communist Party congress. He said China was willing to make the greatest efforts to achieve peaceful “reunification”. “The motherland must be reunified and will inevitably be reunified,” Ma said. Reuters
US, Canadian warships in Taiwan Strait
- A US Navy warship and a Canadian frigate made a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait. It was a second transit in a month by a US Navy ship, and the second jointly by the US and Canada in less than a year, since October 2021.
- While China condemned the mission, Taiwan’s defence ministry said the ships sailed north and its forces observed the mission. Reuters
Taiwan denounces china’s claim
Taiwan will never allow China to meddle in its future. The island’s future is up to its 23 million people to decide. It allows no meddling by the other side of the Taiwan Strait. —Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council statement
