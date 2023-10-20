Commission drops corruption charges against Rajapaksa

PTI

Colombo, October 19

Citing lack of evidence, Sri Lanka’s anti-graft commission has dropped a case against former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa in which over Rs 17 million was discovered by protesters from the President’s House here in July 2022.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on Wednesday reported to the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court that due to lack of evidence, no further action could be taken against the 74-year-old politician.

The commission informed the court that further legal proceedings regarding this incident would not be taken owing to insufficient evidence to proceed with the matter, the Daily Mirror online reported on Thursday.

More than Rs 17 million was found at the President’s House in Fort Colombo after Rajapaksa fled it on July 9 last year following an uprising against him.

#Gotabaya Rajapaksa #Sri Lanka