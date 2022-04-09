Defiant Imran Khan calls for street protests

PTI

Islamabad, April 8

Hours before a no-confidence vote against him in Parliament, Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Friday seemed to accept the writing on the wall and urged his supporters to stage peaceful protests across the country when the “new imported government” comes to power on Sunday.

Edit: Pak at the crossroads

Addressing the nation ahead of the no-trust motion on Saturday where he has little chances of survival, Khan (69) expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court’s verdict on the National Assembly Deputy Speaker’s controversial decision on the rejection of no-trust motion against him.

Sri lanka Prez may face no-trust motion SJB, Lanka's main Oppn party, may move no-trust motion against Rajapaksa-led govt

It said was ready to impeach the President if he failed to address economic concerns

Protests continued across Lanka, demanding resignation of entire Rajapaksa family No superpower can bully India India is a nation with a great sense of honour. No superpower can force India to do anything against its interests. They (India) are buying oil from Russia despite sanctions. —Imran Khan

“I will not accept this imported government, I will take to street…. Only people can bring me to power and I will come back with the help of the people,” he said, adding that his supporters should come out on Sunday evening after the new government was expected to be set up. He taunted the Opposition to announce new elections and face the nation with him. “I am ready for the struggle… join me in peaceful protest,” said Khan, who has effectively lost the majority in the 342-member House. Khan repeated his allegations that a US diplomat threatened regime change in Pakistan. —

#imran khan #Pakistan