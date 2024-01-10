Imran Khan held for May 9 chaos after release in cipher case

PTI

Islamabad, January 9

Soon after his release warrant was issued in the cipher case, jailed former PM Imran Khan was on Tuesday arrested in a case related to the attack on the Pakistan army headquarters in Rawalpindi on May 9 last year.

An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi had summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, who is already behind bars in cipher and graft cases, in May 9 cases on Tuesday. However, Khan attended the court’s proceedings via video link as he could not be produced in the court by Adiala jail authorities owing to security concerns. Judge Ijaz Asif conducted hearings of at least 12 cases linked with the May 9 riots against Khan and others. During the proceedings, the police informed that Khan had been arrested in the army headquarters attack case.

On Monday, the special court formed to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act had issued his release orders in the cipher case. Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain had said Imran’s bail had been approved and he shall be released if not wanted in any other case.

