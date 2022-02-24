Indian embassy in Ukraine issues fresh advisory

New Delhi, February 24
Movement of people is now difficult in Ukraine as it is under martial law and those hearing air sirens and bomb warnings should find nearby bomb shelters, the Indian embassy in Kyiv said in a fresh advisory to Indians there.
“As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult,” it said.
It said for those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kyiv, the embassy is in touch with establishments to put them up.
“We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros,” it said.
“While Mission is identifying possible solution to the situation, please be aware of your surroundings, be safe, do not leave your homes unless necessary and carry your documents with you at all times,” it said.
