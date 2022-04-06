Lanka crisis deepens as Prez loses grip over coalition government

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

Dozens of Sri Lankan lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition on Tuesday, leaving President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government in minority in parliament as it struggled to quell protests amid the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

In another setback, newly appointed Finance Minister Ali Sabry quit within 24 hours of taking over due to immense civil society pressure for the formation of an all-party interim government.

Rajapaksa dissolved his Cabinet on Monday and sought to form a unity government as public unrest surged over the government’s handling of the economy that has led to shortage of food and fuel.

Adding to the woes of the government, the US dollar reached over 300 against the country’s rupee, LKR, for the first time, and two embassies and Sydney consulate are being shut down from April 30 due to country’s financial woes. In his resignation letter, Sabry said he believed he had “acted in the best interests of the country”.

“At this crucial juncture, the country needs stability to weather the financial crisis and difficulties,” he said, also offering to resign from his parliamentary seat.

Meanwhile, 42 lawmakers, who supported the government, decided to function as an “independent group”, leaving Rajapaksa’s government with fewer than the 113 members needed to maintain a majority in the 225-member House. Among the 42 MPs, 14 are from Sri Lanka Freedom Party, 10 belong to constituent parties of the government and 12 are SLPP MPs, among others, said sources.

Emergency lifted, protests continue

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa late on Tuesday revoked the emergency rule ordinance that had gone into effect on April 1, even as the government struggled to quell protests. In a notification, Rajapaksa said the emergency rule ordinance would stand revoked as of midnight on April 5.

42 MPs form ‘independent group’

