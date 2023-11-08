NATO freezes security treaty

PTI

Brussels, November 7

NATO member countries that signed a key Cold War-era security treaty froze their participation in the pact on Tuesday just hours after Russia pulled out, raising fresh questions about the future of arms control agreements in Europe.

The alliance said its members who signed the treaty are now freezing their participation in the pact.

Most of NATO's 31 allies have signed the Treaty of Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, which was aimed at preventing Cold War rivals from massing forces at or near mutual borders.

