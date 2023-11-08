NATO freezes security treaty

Brussels, November 7
NATO member countries that signed a key Cold War-era security treaty froze their participation in the pact on Tuesday just hours after Russia pulled out, raising fresh questions about the future of arms control agreements in Europe.
The alliance said its members who signed the treaty are now freezing their participation in the pact.
Most of NATO's 31 allies have signed the Treaty of Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, which was aimed at preventing Cold War rivals from massing forces at or near mutual borders.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
‘2+2 carries promise of deepening a robust India-US partnership’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloy...
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...