Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting

New Delhi/Islamabad, April 8
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that he would address the nation on Friday evening after his government suffered a setback following the Supreme Court's decision.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday restored the National Assembly after it declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling against the Constitution.
Khan said a meeting of the PTI's parliamentary committee would also be convened on Friday and he would "continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball".
Internal matter, no comment: India
It is their internal matter. I do not have any comment to make on this (turmoil in Pakistan). We are keeping an eye on it, but we do not comment on internal matters (of any country). Arindam Bagchi, EAM Spokesperson
This sets the stage for a fresh no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on April 9 at a time when the political power base of the Punjab Assembly is poised on a razor’s edge. In a meeting held at a private hotel in Lahore, the Opposition claimed that 199 legislators had “elected” Shahbaz Sharif’s son Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as the Chief Minister.
During the hearing itself, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial noted that the Deputy Speaker’s ruling is, prima facie, a violation of Article 95. “The real question at hand is what happens next. We have to look at national interests,” he had said. Pakistan began undergoing a political upheaval after the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly blocked a no-confidence motion against Khan. Subsequently, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the House and endorsed Khan’s recommendation to hold fresh elections in 90 days.
Imran Khan has called a Cabinet meeting on Friday as well as the parliamentary party meeting.
I have called a cabinet mtg tomorrow as well as our parl party mtg; & tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 7, 2022
A group of prominent Pakistani dissidents on Friday welcomed the ruling of their country's Supreme Court ruling, restoring its elected parliament after its “unlawful” dissolution by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The Pakistan Supreme Court has ruled on the right side of history by upholding the Constitution of Pakistan, South Asians Against Terrorism and for Human Rights (SAATH), a pro-democracy outfit of Pakistanis said.
“This is also the time when all institutions of the state look back at the debris of the last four years,” it said in a statement.
