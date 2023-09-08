Protesting abductions, Hindus baton-charged in Pak’s Sindh

PTI

Karachi, September 7

Several members of Pakistan’s Hindu community and other faiths were injured on Thursday after the police in Sindh province baton-charged them as they held a sit-in against the increasing cases of kidnappings of Hindu traders and others from minority communities for ransom.

They have been staging the protest since September 1. The abductions by bandits have occurred mostly in riverine areas in southern Sindh.

On Thursday, the police baton-charged and injured some of the protesters after they refused to end the protest despite the intervention of an influential leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party that has governed the Sindh province for over a decade.

“Ahsan Mazari, a former minister and influential leader of the PPP joined the protesters initially to express solidarity with them and even got two kidnapped Hindu traders released from the grip of these riverine dacoits,” Shiva Kacchi said on the telephone. Then Mazari asked the protesters to disperse.

Dr Chand Mahar, one of the protesters, said that five Hindus had been kidnapped in recent days and also a seven-year-old Hindu girl was also abducted near Sanghar.

