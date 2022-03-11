Russia says it would shut Meta if Facebook permits Putin death calls

Internal Meta emails seen by Reuters showed the US company had temporarily allowed posts that call for the death of Putin or Belarusian President

Russia says it would shut Meta if Facebook permits Putin death calls

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

London, March 11

Russia said on Friday it would shut down the activities of Meta Platforms if the operator of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp allowed users to call for violence against Russians and death to President Vladimir Putin.

Internal Meta emails seen by Reuters showed the US company had temporarily allowed posts that call for the death of Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed it had temporarily eased its rules for political speech, allowing posts such as “death to the Russian invaders”, although it would not allow calls for violence against Russian civilians.

“We don’t want to believe the Reuters report - it is just too difficult to believe,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

“We hope it is not true because if it is true then it will mean that there will have to be the most decisive measures to end the activities of this company,” Peskov added.

The United Nations human rights office said the potential change in Facebook policy was “concerning”.

Meta said the temporary change aimed to allow for forms of political expression that would normally violate its rules.

Its oversight board said on Friday that it was closely following the war in Ukraine, and how Meta is responding.

In an email to moderators Meta said that it was allowing “violent speech that would otherwise be removed under the Hate Speech policy when: (a) targeting Russian soldiers, EXCEPT prisoners of war, or (b) targeting Russians where it’s clear that the context is the Russian invasion of Ukraine (e.g., content mentions the invasion, self-defense, etc.)”.

Russia invaded its neighbour Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what Moscow calls a “special military operation” that was partly launched from Belarusian territory, sparking widespread economic sanctions by the United States, the European Union and Britain.

Western companies, including banks, oil companies and retailers, have also moved to distance themselves from Russia.

“Meta’s aggressive and criminal policy leading to incitement of hatred and hostility towards Russians is outrageous,” the Russian embassy in Washington said in a statement on Friday.

Alexander Khinshtein, head of the information policy and IT committee at Russia’s State Duma said the lower house of parliament would appeal to the Russian prosecutor general’s office and Investigative Committee over the move.

“If this is true, then of course Instagram should be blocked in Russia after Facebook,” he said.

Russia said last week that it was banning Facebook in the country in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on the platform. That leaves Instagram and WhatsApp in focus.

“They should think about how they are using these platforms.

They incite hatred, and even more, they call for the murder of Russian citizens,” Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said in a post on VKontakte, Russia’s answer to Facebook. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

2
Punjab

Meet AAP greenhorn, eye surgeon who made Punjab CM Channi bite the dust

3
Punjab

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

4
Punjab

Punjab polls: AAP MLA Aman Arora records highest margin, AAP's Raman Arora wins by lowest margin

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal loses after 50 yrs; SAD's worst-ever show in Punjab

6
Punjab Election

Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab

7
Nation ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Congress bites dust in 5 more states, G-23 to meet soon

8
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

9
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

10
Nation

'2022 has decided the results of 2024,' says PM Modi after BJP wins 4 states

Don't Miss

View All
Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Top Stories

Govt orders high-level court of inquiry into ‘missile firing’ incident

Govt orders high-level court of inquiry into 'missile firing' incident

Technical malfunction led to accidental firing of missile, s...

Army chopper carrying sick BSF personnel crashes in Kashmir

Pilot killed as Army helicopter crashes near LoC in north Kashmir

Injured co-pilot rushed to a medical facility, critical

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

AAP’s victory roadshow in Amritsar on Sunday

Bhagwant Mann begins key meeting with Kejriwal, first meeting of AAP MLAs in Chandigarh today

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

AAP MLAs to meet in Chandigarh this evening

CBSE Class 10, 12 term-2 board exams from April 26

CBSE Class 10, 12 term-2 board exams from April 26

Other competitive examinations, including JEE-Main, have bee...

Cities

View All

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Amritsar: And, it’s Aap all the way...

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Punjab Congress, SAD’s loss

Punjab election result: Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

AAP magic plays out in Mohali district too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in Chandigarh too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in Chandigarh

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed from Chandigarh's Sector 48 motor market

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Let Delhi MC polls take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

BJP's Vijay Sampla, sitting Cong MLA Navtej Cheema lose deposit

Punjab election results: 14 of 23 MLAs from Doaba are first-timers

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

5/9: Cong spoils AAP plans in Jalandhar

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps Ludhiana district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

Ludhiana DSP, three others booked for trespassing

NRIs take keen interest in counting of votes in Punjab

Wave of happiness in Ludhiana district as AAP registers historic win

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Capt Amarinder loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in Patiala district

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala district