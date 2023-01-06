Taliban kill 8 in raids on IS hideouts

Islamabad, January 5

Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban killed eight Islamic State militants and arrested nine others in raids targeting key figures in a spate of attacks in Kabul, a Taliban government spokesman said on Thursday.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the government, said the raids on Wednesday targeted militants who organised recent attacks on Kabul’s Longan Hotel, Pakistan’s embassy and the military airport.

“These members had a main role in the attack on the Chinese hotel and paved the way for IS members to come to Afghanistan,” Mujahid tweeted. — AP