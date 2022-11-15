UK, France ink pact to tackle illegal migrants

Paris/London, November 14

Britain and France on Monday signed an agreement worth $74.5 million over the coming year to ramp up efforts to stop illegal migrants from making perilous journeys across the Channel.

The deal includes a 40 per cent increase in the number of British-funded French officers patrolling French beaches in the next five months. So far this year more than 40,000 people have crossed the Channel to Britain in small boats, putting pressure on PM Rishi Sunak and Interior Minister Suella Braverman to do more to stem the flow. —Reuters