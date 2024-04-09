US army to hold combat training in Philippines

Manila, April 8

The US army is introducing a joint battlefield training in the Philippines to improve combat readiness including by ensuring adequate supply of ammunition and other needs in difficult conditions in tropical jungles and on scattered islands, a US general said.

The Biden administration has been strengthening an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in any future confrontation over Taiwan.

The US moves dovetail with Philippine efforts to shore up its territorial defences amid disputes with China in the South China Sea. — AP

