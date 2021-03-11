US-based Indian organisation endorses Rishi Sunak

PTI

Washington, August 9

A US-based Indian organisation that caters to the interests of the Hindu-American community endorsed Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s first Indian-origin PM.

The Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC), an organisation in the US that was founded in 2015 to be the unique bridge between the Hindu-American community and Republican policymakers and leaders, said it supports Sunak to be the next British PM as he embraces their values and principles.

