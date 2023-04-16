Won't run for Prez: Ex-Secy of State Pompeo

Washington, april 15
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday he will not enter the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
The former secretary of state said on Fox News that he would not seek the GOP nomination in a contest that would have put the devoted ally and defender of Donald Trump into competition with his former commander in chief.
Pompeo would have been the second former Trump Cabinet member to enter the race to challenge the former president for the 2024 GOP nomination, joining former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced her campaign in February. — AP
Macron’s pension plan now a law
- French President Macron’s plan to raise retirement age to 64 was enacted into law
- Constitutional Council rejected some parts of legislation but cleared higher retirement age
- Country’s main labour unions have vowed to continue fighting until the law is withdrawn
- They called for a protest on May 1, which is International Workers’ Day
- The government said law was needed to keep the pension system afloat
