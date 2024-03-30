Rs 1.43- cr stipend for Amritdhari Sikh students

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

A stipend amount of Rs 1.43 crore was released to the Amritdhari students studying in the educational institutions of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami handed over the cheques to the representatives of educational institutions at the office today.

On the occasion, Dhami said special efforts are being made for the promotion and preaching of Sikhism, under which a stipend scheme is being run for Amritdhari students.

“Under this scheme, every year the Amritdhari students are given stipend. This year an amount of about Rs 1.43 crore has been released to 2,791 Amritdhari students,” he said.

Apart from this, stipends of lakhs of rupees are given especially through religious examination conducted by Dharam Prachar Committee. He appealed to the sangat to connect their children with Bani and Baana (Gurbani and traditional Sikh attire) so that the maximum number of youth can benefit from these schemes.

Dharam Prachar Committee member Ajaib Singh Abhyasi, SGPC members Avtar Singh Raya, Harpal Singh Jalla, Surjit Singh Tugalwala, Ajmer Singh Khera, Jarnail Singh Kartarpur, secretary Partap Singh, OSD Satbir Singh Dhami, additional secretary Sukhminder Singh, Balwinder Singh Kahlwan, assistant secretary prof Sukhdev Singh, Shahbaz Singh, assistant director education (schools) Bibi Satwant Kaur, principal Kulwinder Singh, superintendent Nishan Singh were present.

