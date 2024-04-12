2 arrested with illegal weapons

Amritsar, April 11
The police have arrested two persons, including an alleged arms smuggler, in separate incidents and recovered two pistols from their possession.
Those arrested were identified as Mani Masih of Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur, and Harwinder Singh, alias Shiva, of Himmatpura.
Sub-inspector Paramjit Singh from the Kotwali police station said they received a tip-off that an arms smuggler was coming from the Hall Gate side to Town Hall. Following the information, the police intercepted Mani Masih, who was riding a bike. During his search, the police recovered a .32 bore Beretta pistol with made in Italy written on it. Masih could not produce any documents regarding the weapon. Later, it was found that he had come to sell the pistol.
In the second case, the Division C police arrested Harwinder Singh, alias Shiva, and recovered a country-made pistol along with two bullets and magazine. Investigating officer ASI Sarabjit Singh said the suspect was wanted in a quarrel in the Himmatpura area.
Two separate FIRs were registered in this connection and further investigations were in progress.
