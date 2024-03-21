3 robbers arrested; two pistols seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 20

The airport police station of city police have arrested three robbers and recovered two pistols, a toy pistol and a sharp weapon from their possession.

Those arrested were identified Karan Masih (20) of Ghaniya Ka Bangar, Batala (Gurdaspur), Sagar Sharma (26) of Dhianpur (Gurdaspur) and Madan Masih of Dalle Chak village in Gurdaspur. The police seized two .32 bore pistols and five bullets from them besides a toy pistol and sharp weapon.

ADCP Prabhjot Singh Virk said the police got information that three persons were roaming on the Airport road. He said they were planning to commit robbery. However, they were arrested from Bal Sachander village’s cremation ground.

The police initially arrested Karan Masih and seized a toy pistol along with a sharp weapon from him. Later a .32 bore pistol was also recovered from him. Two of his accomplices, Sagar Sharma and Madan Mashih, fled from the spot. He said the absconders were arrested yesterday and another .32 bore pistol was recovered from them. Virk said Madan had four criminal cases, including of attempt to murder, NDPS Act, against him while Sagar Sharma had one case of NDPS Act agaisnt him.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurdaspur