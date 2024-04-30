37,497 first-time voters enrol in Khadoor Sahib LS constituency

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 29

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar, who is also the District Election Officer, informed here on Monday that in the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, of the total 16,51,346 registered voters, there are 37,497 first-time voters who will exercise their right to vote for the first time. DC Sandeep Kumar said that these voters would be welcomed at the polling stations when they come to cast their vote.

The Deputy Commissioner said the youth is a strong pillar of democracy and they must exercise their franchise without any fear and apprehension. The DEO said that the youth are being encouraged to cast their vote to help achieve the target of ‘Ees bar, 70 par’ (70 plus voting) in the election. DC Kumar said that the young voters can learn about the history of the candidate by downloading the Election Commission’s app.

