Rs 5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 28

Four robbers were arrested by the Amritsar rural police, and sharp-edged weapons were seized, along with two motorbikes without registration plates, in the Chatiwind area.

However, two of their associates managed to escape. With their arrest, the police have also solved a dacoity case where the accused had looted Rs 5 lakh from a courier godown located on Mehta Road, which falls under the jurisdiction of Maqboolpura police station area.

The arrested were identified as Sahil of Mohkampura, Gurvir Singh of Batala Road, Baljit Singh of Mohkampura and Harjit of Chhapa Ram Singh village. They were arrested following a tip-off that the suspects were hiding in the Chatiwind area and were planning another robbery. Acting on the tip-off, a police team headed by Tarlok Singh, sub-inspector, raided the spot and arrested the robbers, seizing sharp weapons and two motorcycles.