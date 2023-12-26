550 grams of heroin seized, three held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 25

The city police arrested three persons and confiscated 550 gram of heroin from their possession here today.

Those arrested were identified as Jagroop Singh of Kaler village, Harpreet Singh of Jajje village and Sanamdeep Singh of Jawahar Nagar located on Mehta road here.

Police said that acting on the basis of a tip-off, they intercepted the trio near Grewal farm located on main GT road. They were travelling on a scooter. During a search, the police recovered the contraband from them and also impounded their scooter.

A case under Section 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered against them. Further investigations were in progress to ascertain their backward and forward linkages. Meanwhile, the police seized 30 gram heroin from Malkeet Singh of Basarke village falling under Gharinda police station here.

He was arrested from Bhaini village under Chheharta police station area. A separate case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.