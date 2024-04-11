Amanpreet Singh Mahdipur’s Lok Sabha candidature announced

Amritsar, April 10
After announcing candidate for the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat, the Gurdwara Parbandh Sudhar Lehar announced the candidature of Amanpreet Singh Mahdipur from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday. Baldev Singh Wadala, leader of the Gurdwara Parbandh Sudhar Lehar, said his party’s ideology was to implement the philosophy of ‘kirat karo, wand chako’.
