Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Amritsar, May 28

The road outside the bus stand here is not only a driver’s biggest nightmare, but a test of his patience and driving skills due to the traffic chaos on the stretch.

The nearly 70-metre stretch from Aanam theatre to BRTS stop on the road is challenging especially as it takes around 10 to 15 minutes for a four-wheeler to cross it. The haphazard parking of auto-rickshaws as they compete with each other while waiting for passengers is the biggest bottleneck in the way of smooth flow of traffic.

Though the traffic police have designated a separate area for auto-rickshaws to pick up and drop passengers, in the absence of any check on the over enthusiastic rickshaw drivers, they prefer to park their vehicles on the road itself.

“Driving on the stretch alongside the bus stand is tiring. With complete disregard for traffic etiquettes and norms, the auto-rickshaw drivers can be seen pulling brakes in the middle of the road or taking sudden turns,” complained Joginder Singh, a local resident. Residents said even at Hussianpura Chowk, which is another 100 metres away from the bus stand, traffic chaos caused by unruly drivers is a cause for concern. Residents demanded that the city police must regulate traffic near the bus stand, so that people have to face fewer problems.

“Haphazard parking of vehicles in the city is the major cause of traffic chaos in the city. Further, some people feel it their birth right to flout traffic norms,” said another resident, Sunil Kumar. He said a special drive to check violations is the need of the hour.