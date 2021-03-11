Amritsar: Faculty Club of AGC organised its 9th Annual Faculty Cricket Tournament for men and women in its campus. Total six teams of male and female took part in the event. The tournament was inaugurated with female faculty match. The man of the match and Best Bowler Trophy was awarded to Binod Kaur. Kajol Manan was awarded Man of the Match. The final match was played between the AGC Panthers and AGC Fighters. Both the teams played exceptionally well and it was tough to say, which team will win the match. The team AGC Panthers was the champions and ‘AGC Fighters’ was the runner-up in the tournament. Bhuvnesh was awarded with Man of Series trophy. Kamaljit Singh was the best bowler, Dr. Jayant Vats was the best batsman and Bhuvnesh was the best fielder. Principal Dr V K Banga gave away the prizes to the winners and expressed his views that such events will foster energy and enthusiasm in the staff.

DAV College to start admissions

DAV College has started preparing for admission to undergraduate and post graduate courses, which are expected to begin on time for the first time in two years. The college has started the process of strengthening their infrastructure to handle the rush of applications once forms are issued for various undergraduate courses. The college had made online application and admission mandatory during Covid period, to eliminate the possibility of malpractice and influence of outsiders in the admission process. College want to be prepared and keep the applicants in the loop so that the process is activated without a hitch as soon as Class XII results are published. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar, added that DAV College has started online and offline admission process for 2022-23. Students will be able to enrol through the website while sitting at home. Apart from this, students can also come to the college and get information about the respective courses. Dr Rajesh informed that admission helpline numbers have also been issued by the college. Dr Rajesh told that career counselling cell has also been initiated in the college. This cell will solve the career concerns and doubts of the students.

Advanced Futuristic Techniques

Guru Nanak Dev University organised a one week training programme on Advanced Multidisciplinary/ Interdisciplinary Futuristic Techniques in association with Amity University, Uttar Pradesh. In the inaugural function, Prof SS Behl, Dean Academic Affairs of the University was the chief guest and Prof Hardeep Singh, OSD to Vice Chancellor was the guest of honour. The programme is sponsored by dept of science and technology under Synergistic Training Programme Utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure (STUTI). Amity Project Management Unit launched the DST-STUTI Programme under GNDU where more than 30 participants participated. These participants are from West Bengal, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, J & K, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and different universities/colleges of Punjab. In one week duration, the participants will be introduced exposed to sophisticated scientific infrastructure at the university. The Resource Persons from Industry, Research Institutions and Universities shall be interacting with the participants.

Students get jobs

Department of Apparel and Textile Technology (DATT) began its placement drive. This year five companies conducted online as well as offline campus placement drive for BTech (Textile Processing Technology) students. Rossari Biotech Limited, Vardhman Textiles Limited, Ludhiana, Aarti International Machhiwara, Ludhiana, Centex industries, Ludhiana and Musclestadt Sporternaerung India Private Limited participated in this placement drive. Harpreet Singh Saini and Preeti Sharma got placed in Vardhman Textiles limited, Ludhiana as Textile graduate trainee (TGT) with 3.5 lakh pay package. Ravinder Singh and Bhupinder Singh got placed with pay package of 2.80 lakh (internship cum job) in Aarti International, Machhiwara, Ludhiana. Archana Saini is placed as Assistant Brand Manager (Sports Nutrition & Apparel Division) with 2.40 lakh salary plus other incentives on the basis of performance in Musclestadt Sporternaerung India Private Limited, Amritsar.

Students clear NET exam

Three students of Khalsa College have passed the NET exam. On this occasion, college principal Dr. Mehal Singh congratulated the students, who passed the NET examination. The examination conducted every year for the qualification of college lecturers was conducted in December 2021 and the result were out in March 2022. He said that three students of the college have been successful in Punjabi subject. On this occasion the head of the department Dr Atam Singh Randhawa said selected students including Dilbag Singh is pursuing M Phil, while Akashdeep Singh and Jaskaran Singh have done their MA Phil. He also said this is the first college to start a course in Punjabi (MA and MPhil). TNS