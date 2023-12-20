Anti-corruption helpline launched

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 19

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori today launched a Vigilance helpline and WhatsApp number for reporting corruption or malpractices of any government official here today. Anyone can lodge any corruption-related complaints at the Vigilance helpline number 1800-1800-1000 or the DC office WhatsApp number 79738-67466.

The numbers have been displayed at the District Administrative Complex and on banners and hoardings in English and Punjabi outside offices in the city.

Thori said if any employee or official asked for bribe or favours in cash or kind in exchange for doing work, its information could be passed on the said numbers and action would be taken immediately. Thori said, “I appeal to people to come forward and use these numbers to help root out corruption from the city.” He also warned people not to lure any employee with money to get their work done out of turn.

