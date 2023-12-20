Anti-corruption helpline launched

Amritsar, December 19
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori today launched a Vigilance helpline and WhatsApp number for reporting corruption or malpractices of any government official here today. Anyone can lodge any corruption-related complaints at the Vigilance helpline number 1800-1800-1000 or the DC office WhatsApp number 79738-67466.
The numbers have been displayed at the District Administrative Complex and on banners and hoardings in English and Punjabi outside offices in the city.
Thori said if any employee or official asked for bribe or favours in cash or kind in exchange for doing work, its information could be passed on the said numbers and action would be taken immediately. Thori said, “I appeal to people to come forward and use these numbers to help root out corruption from the city.” He also warned people not to lure any employee with money to get their work done out of turn.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...