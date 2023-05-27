 CBSE schools principals’ meet held : The Tribune India

campus notes

CBSE schools principals’ meet held

CBSE schools principals' meet held

Principals attend a meet at Bhavan's Aashray.



Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Sahodaya School Complex organised the Principals’ Meet of CBSE schools at Bhavan’s Aashray, New Amritsar. Dr Shvetta Arora, regional officer, CBSE, Chandigarh, addressed the meet and interacted with principals of schools under Sahodya. While giving information about the New Education Policy, she said that children should not feel any kind of stress, so simple methods should be adopted in their studies and while teaching. In the 21st century, the children should able to face their challenges as per 21st century scale and without any stress. Dr Dharamveer Singh, president, Sahodya complex, secretary Dr Anita Bhalla; finance secretary Dr Anjana Gupta, and 100 principals of different schools were present on the occasion.

Jagat Jyoti school honours achievers

Jagat Jyoti Senior Secondary School, Rani Ka Bagh, on Friday felicitated its meritorious students for excellent result in Class XII CBSE examination. In science stream, Mohit Mahajan topped with 94 per cent marks, Samreen 93 per cent, followed by Kashish 92.2 per cent and Keshav 91.6 per cent. In commerce stream, Ritika Tiwari scored 92.5 per cent marks, Kavish 91.6 per cent and Noor 88.3 per cent. In arts, Alisha scored 85 per cent marks. Mukesh Puri, director of Jagat Jyoti Senior Secondary School, congratulated the students and gave a special message to each one of them and wishing them future endeavours.

CKD honours Class XII students

A prize distribution ceremony was organised at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, GT Road, running under CKD to honour Class XII meritorious students. CKD honorary secretary Swinder Singh Kathunangal graced the programme as chief guest. Chief Khalsa Diwan president and Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar reached the occasion to bless the achievers. Parents were also invited to witness the memorable moments of honouring of their kids for their success. The programme started with shabad followed by welcome song, Sufi Kalam and the popular folk dance of Punjab, bhangra presented by students. Afterwards, school toppers Harkirat Singh, who secured the first position with 98.2 per cent marks in commerce stream, Avleen Kaur scoring 97.6 per cent marks in arts group, Kanwar Rajebir Singh with 97 per cent marks in non-medical group, Harmanpreet Kaur 96.6 per cent marks in medical group along with other Class XII merit holders were honoured by the CKD management. President Inderbir Singh Nijjar congratulated the teachers, students and their parents for excellent achievement. TNS

Students visit Krishi Vigyan Kendra

Students of Schools of Eminence on an education tour.

Tarn Taran: Students of five Schools of Eminence visited Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Booh, and Nishan-E-Sikhi Khadoor Sahib. Satnam Singh Bath, District Education Officer (Secondary), said that students of Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib and Bhikhiwind were taken to Krishi Vigyan Kendra while students of Tarn Taran and Patti were taken to Nishan-E-Sikhi Khadoor Sahib. The officials and the agriculture experts of KVK informed them about the working of the KVK in providing helpful information to dairy farmers and agriculturists. Gurbachan Singh, Deputy District Education Officer (S), said the students learnt a lot from Nishan-E-Sikhi where the students were given training for the recruitment in military and para-military forces, etc.

