City researcher proposes technique to aid cancer treatment

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 17

Dr Vibha Chopra working in the department of physics, DAV College, Amritsar, has been working in the field of applied physics for the last one decade. The researcher has four international patents to her credit and was the recipient of the Indo-Asian Research Excellence Award 2022 for her research work done in physics.

Her most recent achievement comes in the form of a book as her research proposing the use of carbon ion beam therapy, in line with proton ion beam therapy in cancer treatment, is published in the book “Radiation Dosimetry Phosphors”. The book is a research journal compiled by different authors who are researchers.

The book was released by Padma Shri educator Dr Punam Suri, who is also president of the DAV College Management Committee, New Delhi. Dr Suri said until now, gamma radiation was being used for cancer prevention. “But Dr Vibha Chopra’s research proposes such a technique, which will clear the way for the treatment of cancer using the procedure simplified,” said Dr Suri.

Dr Vibha further mentioned that the proposed treatment would only kill the tumour cells, while no damage would be done to the healthy tissue. “We have synthesized carbon ion beam dosimetry. We are in the process of commercializing and testing phase. In Japan and other countries it is an upcoming field of research in cancer treatment. But proton ion therapy has low scattering, so it’s focused on tumour cells only. It was introduced in India in 2019. The carbon ion therapy will be more focused, but commercialised material used in proton and carbon ion therapy are not easily available. So, we, as a team of researchers are focused on commercialised material for these therapies,” said Dr Vibha. Her main field of research includes medical dosimetry, environment dosimetry and accidental dosimetry.

Dr Suri appreciated the efforts of Dr Vibha Chopra, who is among the author-editor of the book.

No damage to healthy tissue

Dr Vibha Chopra’s most recent achievement comes in the form of a book as her research proposing the use of carbon ion beam therapy, in line with proton ion beam therapy in cancer treatment, is published in the book “Radiation Dosimetry Phosphors”. The book is a research journal compiled by different authors who are researchers. Dr Vibha said the proposed treatment would only kill the tumour cells, while no damage would be done to the healthy tissue.

#cancer