Cyclists spread Bhagat Singh’s message

Amritsar, March 26
The 21-member Pedal for Peace Bicycle Expedition, which started on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh from Chandigarh, reached the city on Tuesday after spreading the message of great freedom fighters of the nation in Banga and Jalandhar.
In the morning, Lt-Gen Jasbir Singh Dhillon (retd), VSM, flagged off the peace-lovers from Jalandhar and congratulated the bicyclists of this group from Karnataka, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other places.
He said contrary to the general perception, Bhagat Singh was all for adopting non-violent means for realizing the goal of freedom and empowerment of the oppressed. Bhagat Singh had attained martyrdom at an age of 23 years.
