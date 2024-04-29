Drone seized in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 28

Joint teams of the Punjab Police and the BSF recovered a China-made DJI drone from a field of farmer Balwant Singh of Manawa village here on Saturday.

Preetinder Singh, DSP, Bhikhwind, said a case under the Aircraft Act, 1934, was registered by the Khemkaran police in this regard.

