Drone seized in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, April 28
Joint teams of the Punjab Police and the BSF recovered a China-made DJI drone from a field of farmer Balwant Singh of Manawa village here on Saturday.
Preetinder Singh, DSP, Bhikhwind, said a case under the Aircraft Act, 1934, was registered by the Khemkaran police in this regard.
