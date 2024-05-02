Eligible voters can register till May 4, says Amritsar District Election Officer

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

In order to conduct the Lok Sabha Elections in a fair, transparent and peaceful manner, a special meeting of top officials of the civil administration and the Police Department was held under the chairmanship of District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori today.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police (CP), and Satinder Singh, SSP (Rural), were also present at the meeting. The District Election Officer (DEO) said any eligible citizen, who was above 18 years of age, could register with the election office till May 4. Thori said the applicant had to fill Form 6 and submit it to the Block Level Officer (BLO) or at the Election Commission of India (ECI) office. He said candidates could also apply online via portal or app for registration.

