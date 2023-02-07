Encroachments removed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 6

Officials of the Mandi Board and the police removed encroachments from roads and other areas of the Sabzi Mandi at the Vallah area on Monday.

Anil Arora, secretary, market committee, Vallah, said over 300 vendors selling vegetables in retail were removed and they would be shifted to another location within the Sabzi Mandi. He said the harsh step was taken as the encroachers have not been heeding the announcement of moving out of the road for the past three days. He added that many of them created shops with twigs.

A JCB was used in removing the encroachment while over 20 police personnel

aided the drive.

Meanwhile, Sourav Kumar, a vendor, alleged about 400 poor people and their families have been uprooted in the drive. He said the board deployed heavy police force to remove them which would only help big commission agents.

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today visited the Sabzi Mandi and directed to improve its cleanliness and to buy the necessary equipment for cleaning. He also interacted with office-bearers of the All Fruit and Vegetable Traders Association.