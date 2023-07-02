Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 1

Residents of Dam Ganj area today accused Jyoti Parkash and Sagar, the two ration depot holders in their localities, of irregularities in distributing grains allotted to the poor under the ‘Atta-Dal’ scheme.

The regular complaints prompted officials from the district Food and Civil Supplies Department to visit the area today. Department officials listened to the grievances of the complainants. They recorded the statements of several beneficiaries and assured appropriate action. Accused Parkash and Sagar refuted the charges, adding that they had supplied the grains regularly and maintained all records.

The officials who reached the locality included inspector Vishal Kumar, Anit Sharma, Vikas Mahajan, Aks Bhatia and Amritpal Singh. They visited the boys’ government school in the area where people had gathered to express their grievances.

The complainants alleged that they had to make several rounds of depot holders for getting their allotted grains. They also alleged the accused gave lesser amount of grains than the quantity fixed for them.

“If a family had five beneficiaries, the accused would give wheat meant for only four persons,” said Vijay Kumar, a resident. He alleged that the depot holders threatened them by boasting close proximity with the area’s MLA. Kumar said residents had complained against the accused a number of times but the department had so far failed to take any action against Parkash and Sagar.

Charanjit Singh, another resident, said he was fed up as the depot holders would distribute ration according to their own wishes. The residents threatened to hold an agitation against them and alleged that the duo had misbehaved with them.

Both Parkash and Sagar have refuted the charges. Some people in the area were playing petty politics in order to defame them and benefit their supporters, Sagar said. The duo said they had all records with them.

