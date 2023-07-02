 Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
Irregularities In ‘Atta-Dal’ Schem

Some playing petty politics to defame us: Accused depot holders

Officials record the statements of complainants in the Dam Ganj area of Amritsar on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 1

Residents of Dam Ganj area today accused Jyoti Parkash and Sagar, the two ration depot holders in their localities, of irregularities in distributing grains allotted to the poor under the ‘Atta-Dal’ scheme.

The regular complaints prompted officials from the district Food and Civil Supplies Department to visit the area today. Department officials listened to the grievances of the complainants. They recorded the statements of several beneficiaries and assured appropriate action. Accused Parkash and Sagar refuted the charges, adding that they had supplied the grains regularly and maintained all records.

The officials who reached the locality included inspector Vishal Kumar, Anit Sharma, Vikas Mahajan, Aks Bhatia and Amritpal Singh. They visited the boys’ government school in the area where people had gathered to express their grievances.

The complainants alleged that they had to make several rounds of depot holders for getting their allotted grains. They also alleged the accused gave lesser amount of grains than the quantity fixed for them.

“If a family had five beneficiaries, the accused would give wheat meant for only four persons,” said Vijay Kumar, a resident. He alleged that the depot holders threatened them by boasting close proximity with the area’s MLA. Kumar said residents had complained against the accused a number of times but the department had so far failed to take any action against Parkash and Sagar.

Charanjit Singh, another resident, said he was fed up as the depot holders would distribute ration according to their own wishes. The residents threatened to hold an agitation against them and alleged that the duo had misbehaved with them.

Both Parkash and Sagar have refuted the charges. Some people in the area were playing petty politics in order to defame them and benefit their supporters, Sagar said. The duo said they had all records with them.

The accusations of beneficiaries

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

