Four-day cultural festival kicks off at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

The inter-departmental four-day cultural festival Jashan-2024 of the Guru Nanak Dev University began here today. Student-artists from 40 departments of the university are participating in the event which would conclude on April 11.

Major General Mukesh Sharma, GOC, 15 Infantry Division, Amritsar Cantonment, was the chief guest and he inaugurated the festival by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

In his address, Major General Sharma said cultural and artistic activities have several practical impacts. By participating in such activities, students become more passionate and more confident. These activities foster team spirit and a sense of responsibility in students.

On the first day, competitions in bhangra, geet-ghazal and folk songs were organised in the Dasmesh Auditorium. Shabad/bhajan, western vocal, instrumental (percussion), instrumental (non-percussion) competitions too was held.

Tomorrow, competitions in mimicry, nautanki, skit, quiz, debate, cartooning, rangoli, poster-making, on-the-spot painting, photography, flower arrangement, mehndi and clay-modelling will be held.

Earlier, Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean, Students’ Welfare extended a warm welcome to the chief guest and families of Army officials. Prof Bedi, in his welcome address, said the university is committed to nurturing internal

qualities in students through research, academics, sports, art and other innovative activities and the main objective of such celebrations is to hone the hidden talent of students.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU