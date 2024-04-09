Four-day cultural festival kicks off at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Amritsar, April 8
The inter-departmental four-day cultural festival Jashan-2024 of the Guru Nanak Dev University began here today. Student-artists from 40 departments of the university are participating in the event which would conclude on April 11.
Major General Mukesh Sharma, GOC, 15 Infantry Division, Amritsar Cantonment, was the chief guest and he inaugurated the festival by lighting the ceremonial lamp.
In his address, Major General Sharma said cultural and artistic activities have several practical impacts. By participating in such activities, students become more passionate and more confident. These activities foster team spirit and a sense of responsibility in students.
On the first day, competitions in bhangra, geet-ghazal and folk songs were organised in the Dasmesh Auditorium. Shabad/bhajan, western vocal, instrumental (percussion), instrumental (non-percussion) competitions too was held.
Tomorrow, competitions in mimicry, nautanki, skit, quiz, debate, cartooning, rangoli, poster-making, on-the-spot painting, photography, flower arrangement, mehndi and clay-modelling will be held.
Earlier, Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean, Students’ Welfare extended a warm welcome to the chief guest and families of Army officials. Prof Bedi, in his welcome address, said the university is committed to nurturing internal
qualities in students through research, academics, sports, art and other innovative activities and the main objective of such celebrations is to hone the hidden talent of students.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary
Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB...
Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue
Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning pow...