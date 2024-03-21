GNDU, Amritsar, students bag top spots in youth fair

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 20

Student-artists from the Music Department of Guru Nanak Dev University participated in the first open district-level youth mela organised by the Department of Youth Services, Punjab. Jagmeet Kaur, Muskanpreet Kaur and Mehman participated in Kavishri and Kali singing while Kirat Singh, Paramjit Singh and Satpurakh participated in Vaar singing.

Assistant professor of the Music Department, Dr Rajesh Sharma, said the students bagged first positions in Kavishri, Vaar and Kali singing. He said this was all the result of students’ hard work and dedication in the youth fair. The programme was organised at Mai Bhago Polytechnic College for Girls at Amritsar. Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Dean Student Welfare Dr Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi congratulated the winners.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU