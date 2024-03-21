GNDU, Amritsar, students bag top spots in youth fair

Amritsar, March 20
Student-artists from the Music Department of Guru Nanak Dev University participated in the first open district-level youth mela organised by the Department of Youth Services, Punjab. Jagmeet Kaur, Muskanpreet Kaur and Mehman participated in Kavishri and Kali singing while Kirat Singh, Paramjit Singh and Satpurakh participated in Vaar singing.
Assistant professor of the Music Department, Dr Rajesh Sharma, said the students bagged first positions in Kavishri, Vaar and Kali singing. He said this was all the result of students’ hard work and dedication in the youth fair. The programme was organised at Mai Bhago Polytechnic College for Girls at Amritsar. Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Dean Student Welfare Dr Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi congratulated the winners.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...