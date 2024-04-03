India-Australia Youth Cup to start from April 15

Amritsar, April 2
Madan Lal Cricket Academy in collaboration with Adams Cricket (Australia) will organise the India-Australia Youth Cup 2024 here in two age groups from April 15 , it was announced today.
Former Indian Test cricketer Madan Lal, who was born and brought up in the city, briefed Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori about the tournament.
He said they were inviting teams from Punjab to participate in the tournament.
Lal said the tournament would be held at Gandhi Maidan from April 15 to April 24. Local players, who will perform well in the tournament, will get a chance to travel to Australia to play in a tournament to be held in September.
