India-Australia Youth Cup to start from April 15

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 2

Madan Lal Cricket Academy in collaboration with Adams Cricket (Australia) will organise the India-Australia Youth Cup 2024 here in two age groups from April 15 , it was announced today.

Former Indian Test cricketer Madan Lal, who was born and brought up in the city, briefed Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori about the tournament.

He said they were inviting teams from Punjab to participate in the tournament.

Lal said the tournament would be held at Gandhi Maidan from April 15 to April 24. Local players, who will perform well in the tournament, will get a chance to travel to Australia to play in a tournament to be held in September.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Cricket