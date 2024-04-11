Jashan celebrations at GNDU

Amritsar: On the third day of Guru Nanak Dev University’s ongoing four-day Jashan-2024 celebration, captivating performances by student artistes and participation of esteemed guests were the highlights. The day was dedicated to showcasing creativity and artistic expression, with various departments presenting group dance performances. The Dasmesh Auditorium reverberated with applause as students depicted Punjab’s folk culture, ancient traditions and societal themes through vibrant dance forms. Noteworthy performances different departments underscored the university’s diverse talent pool. Eminent singers and Bollywood personalities, Satinder Sartaj and Neeru Bajwa, would attend the closing ceremony on Thursday. Activities promoting voter awareness and civic responsibility would also be organised to create voting awareness among youth.

Competitions mark Health Day

International Nursing College hosted various competitions for two days to mark the International Health Day. Chief Guest Santokh Singh Sethi (vice president) and the other guests were honored by Prof Yashpreet Kaur, Principal, College of Nursing. Throwing light on the World Health Organization’s slogan — My Health, My Right, Amarjit Singh Nagpal, member in-charge, CKD, said, “We can avoid many physical diseases by taking some minor precautions in our daily eating and drinking habits. A panel discussion was organised on patients’ rights. A short play performed by students on various items of nutritious food and market food was highly appreciated. The models created by first-year students drew attention.

School staff, pupils bring laurels

Khalsa College’s Postgraduate Department of Mathematics organised a poster presentation and declamation contest on April 9. Vasu of Class XII, Arts, got the first prize and Yanya of the same class got participation certificate in poster presentation. Guruta (XII, Arts) bagged the first prize in the declamation contest. The students were awarded certificates and trophies for their achievement. Another achievement was added by Gurbinder Singh Bhatti, a teacher at DAV Public School, Lawrence Road , Amritsar, who was awarded the doctorate degree in Punjabi at the 49th convocation ceremony of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. The subject of his research work was ‘political awareness in Punjabi stories of Gyani Gurmukh Singh Musafir and Gyani Heera Singh Dard.’

Drama, parody mark health day

On the occasion of World Health Day, The Senior Study II shed light on the importance of global health and well-being. This was done with the help of insightful drama, speeches and a hilarious parody which brought laughter and smiles while conveying the pivotal messages about health. The event was themed My Health, My Right. School Director Vijay Mehra and Principal Upasana Mehra expressed their appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the actors and the others involved. In the evening, Class XI and XII students from the science stream visited M-Real School, Nangli, and shared the importance of good health and habits with children. This evening school caters to the education of children who come from a background where there is no atmosphere of education.

School holds annual function

Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran, organised its annual prize distribution ceremony under the aegis of Chief Khalsa Diwan, Amritsar. Members of the school managing committee, including Harjit Singh, Gurinder Singh and Randeep Singh, were the chief guests. Principal Ranjit Bhatia presented the annual report, highlighting the school’s achievements. The student presented a cultural programme. The achievers were awarded. The Principal congratulated the prize winners.

Sahil of DAV excels in MSc

Sahil of DAV College, Amritsar, has secured the third position in the university exams by scoring 469 marks out of 600. He bagged this position in the third semester of MSc, Computer Science. This information was shared by Principal Amardeep Gupta, who congratulated the student for his glorious achievement and wished him a bright future and success in all his upcoming semesters. Principal also lauded the untiring efforts of the Department of Computer Science for making these outstanding results possible.

