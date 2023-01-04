KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

Tarn Taran, January 3
Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, burnt an effigy of the state government on Tuesday.
They staged a protest against the alleged indifference of the state government towards demands of the farmers and the labour class.
The KMSC is holding an indefinite protest outside the District Administrative Complex (DAC) and holding dharnas at Usman toll palaza and in Mannan villages stressing on their demands. KMSC district president Satnam Singh Manochahal and state leader Harpreet Singh were among others who spoke on the occasion. The leaders, in their address, condemned the state government for its attempts to get common barren lands of villages vacated from the farmers. The leaders also took a note of the issue of no action against a wine factory which is allegedly polluting underground water in the area. The leaders demanded that the barren lands which the farmers made cultivable should be allotted to them.
Effigies were burnt at the Usman toll plaza and Mannan villages.
