KT: Kala opens exhibition by student artists of region

Amritsar, April 4
KAUSA Trust hosted an art exhibition featuring student artists from the fine art department of ‘Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, HMV College Jalandhar, at the KT: Kala Museum in Amritsar. The inauguration ceremony, graced by Professor Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp. Professor Sandhu encouraged students by calling art a form of creative expression that strengthened holistic development. He also commended KAUSA Trust for their support to the budding artists of the region. KT: Kala Secretary Rajesh Raina welcomed the guests.
Dr Neeru Bharti Sharma, Head of Fine Arts Department, along with faculty members said the display of over 90 artworks, which will remain open for visitors until April 6, encompassed themes ranging from religion and social issues to landscapes. “The exhibition showcases diverse talents, with many opting for acrylic colours on canvas while others exploring mixed media techniques,” she added.
The event was attended by 50 students from HMV College. Senior artists including Dr Lalit Gopal Parashar, sculptor Narinder Singh and artist Mala Chawla among others were present to encourage the students.
