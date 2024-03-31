LPU wins moot court contest

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 30

The National Moot Court competition was organised at Rayat Bahra College of Law.

Lovely Professional University (LPU) emerged as winners; Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre was the runner-up, while Chandigarh University stood third. Participant teams included GNDU, PU, LPU, Uttaranchal University Law College, etc. District and Sessions Judge Dilbagh Singh Johal was the chief guest while CJM-cum-Secretary DLSA Aprajita Joshi was the guest of honour.

