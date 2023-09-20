Marathon for zero-waste city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 19

A special cleaning marathon was held to showcase the collective efforts of various groups striving for a cleaner and healthier city. The event was organised by the local Municipal Corporation and the Indian Swachhata League (ISL).

At the forefront of the assembly were the Phulkari Women of Amritsar, with Aarti Khanna, its president saying, “On behalf of the Phulkari Women of Amritsar, we extend our sincere appreciation to the government for recognising our contribution towards a zero-waste world. We’re honoured to be part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan programme, a visionary initiative spearheaded by our Prime Minister, which we wholeheartedly applaud.”

With an insight into the environmental challenges facing Amritsar and other cities, the assembly had various sectors of society, including NGOs, NCC cadets, RWA members, youngsters and the Phulkari members come together with the common goal of a cleaner and healthier city. MC Commissioner Rahul said the event will serve as a powerful reminder of the strength and potential that emerges through collaboration as Amritsar progresses towards a brighter, cleaner and greener India.

#Phulkari