Marathon on Apr 9 to raise awareness on cervical cancer

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

Phulkari — Women of Amritsar, hosted a change in leadership event as they announced a series of community outreach initiatives for the year 2023-24. Aarti Khanna who took charge as the president of Phulkari along with Sheetal Sohal, informed about the cancer awareness initiative, a marathon to create awareness about cervical cancer. “To mark the National Health Day, the Tealathon will take place on April 9. The marathon will start at Amrit Park and cover a distance of 5 km. The event aims to create awareness about cervical cancer, its prevention and the importance of regular screenings. We will be collaborating with a team of doctors from Fortis Escort Hospital who will assist us and also help in carrying out medical outreach activities,” said Khanna.

“Through this marathon, we aim to promote early detection and prevention of cervical cancer, as well as educate the public about the disease,” said Aarti Khanna.

The marathon is open to people of all ages and abilities. Participants can choose to run or walk the distance, with options for a 1 km, 3 km and 5 km route. Dr HP Singh and Dr Vikram Aggarwal from Fortis, shared important information regarding cervical cancer awareness and its preventive care.

Khanna said the theme for Phulkari this year is, ‘Be you. Explore, Inspire, Unlock, Expand, Ignite, For a Better You.’ She also reaffirmed the organisation’s goal to provide a platform for learning.