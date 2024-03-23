Mother tongue affects thoughts, social promises, says Surjit Patar

Pathankot, March 22
A daylong seminar under the aegis of Punjab Arts Council was held in GNDU College, Sujanpur. It was attended by eminent Punjabi poets and writers.
The theme of the seminar was ‘Mother Tongue —- Soul of Literary Creativity’. Doyens of Punjabi literature including Surjit Patar, Padma Shri awardee and Chairman of Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Waryam Sandhu, Sahitya Akademi Award winner Dr Lakhvinder Singh Johal, secretary of the PAC and Dr SS Pardesi, noted Sufi critic, addressed the students and the faculty.
Surjit Patar shared his experiences by quoting extensively from his works and writings which have become a household name. He illustrated how mother-tongue influences one’s thought process and social commitments. “No sequence of words can create an impact in poetry until they come straight from the heart in common man’s language,” he said.
College Principal Dr Rakesh Mohan Sharma, in his welcome address, said the visit of these living legends was a historic event not only for the college but for the entire district of Pathankot.
The dignitaries were later presented with mementoes by Principal Dr Rakesh Mohan Sharma.
