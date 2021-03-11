Operation Bluestar anniversary: Holy city Amritsar turns fortress

Hawk-eyed vigil: 6,000 cops to be on guard | CrPC Sec 144 imposed | Carrying of any weapon banned

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Holy city Amritsar turns fortress

Cops deployed at various locations in the city. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 5

On the eve of Operation Bluestar anniversary, the holy city turned into a fortress with heavy police and paramilitary force deployment in and around the city.

The area around the Golden Temple has been heavily barricaded to check miscreants and thwart any untoward incident on Monday.

The Punjab Police have been on high alert and cops are leaving no stone unturned in letting the event pass off peacefully.

Barricades put up on the road leading to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

On Sunday, when the activists of a separatist organisation held a march, hundreds of policemen, including women cops, were deputed en route to the march. After commencing from Lawrence Road, it was to end at Akal Takht. The organisation also gave a Bandh call on June 6 to mark the occasion.

The police have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC as precautionary measure in view of the Ghallughara Diwas. It also banned carrying any weapon during the day. Besides paramilitary companies, over 6,000 cops from all over Punjab have been summoned here. They were deputed to seal every entry and exit point.

Policemen stand guard outside the Golden Temple on the eve of Operation Bluestar anniversary in Amritsar on Sunday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

“Nobody will be allowed to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab and we appeal to all people to cooperate with the police in this endeavour,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and order), Parminder Singh Bhandal.

Stern action would be taken against those who would create law and order problem in the city. A police official said around 90 checkpoints were set up by putting up barricades. Vehicles entering the city were being examined. Over 100 PCR teams were patrolling in different parts, including at vulnerable points, of the city.

Thousands of cops in civvies have been deployed, while the CID wing and intelligence agencies are also keeping a close eye on hardliners.

Snatchers target another tourist, courier boy

Amritsar: Despite the holy city turning into a police cantonment, snatchings continue to be reported in the city. Another tourist was robbed in the city here on Saturday. The incident occurred in the Shastri Nagar area on Lawrence Road. Complainant Shankar Gharge, a resident of Wadala in Mumbai, told the police that he was going to a hotel with his wife Ranjna Shankar Gharge, when two persons snatched her purse containing Rs 35,000 cash, mobile phone and other documents and fled away. ASI Narider Kumar, Investigating Officer, said CCTV cameras in the area were being scanned to get some clues. He said a case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered in this regard. In another incident, a courier man was looted by armed persons in Sapariwind village falling under Majitha police here. Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Aajampur village in Fatehgarh Churian, said he works in Express Peace Courier Company as a delivery boy. He said he delivers parcels in different villages and takes cash in return. He said on Friday, around 4pm, he delivered parcels in Majitha and was returning to his village. He said when he reached near Sapariwind village, two bike-borne persons signalled him to stop. He said as he stopped his bike, they tried to snatch his bag containing Rs 15,000-Rs 16,000 cash beside a mobile after pointing a pistol at him. He said he resisted and snatched their pistol. They entered into a scuffle and in the meanwhile, two more accomplices reached the spot. They overpowered him, snatched the pistol and the bag. They also injured him with some sharp weapon and fled from the spot. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against unidentified persons and launched further probe. TNS

