Patti SDM office superintendent assaulted

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 22

A piquant situation developed at the office of the SDM, Patti on Monday when an RTI activist assaulted the lady superintendent of the office. The superintendent Sukhwinder Kaur was in her seat when the RTI activist Lal Singh, a resident of Kulla road, Patti came to inquire about the status of his application. The superintendent called the dealing head of the RTI who responded in the negative saying that the reply had not been received from the office concerned.

The accused Lal Singh then assaulted the superintendent, beat her up severely and called other staff names. He fled after the incident. ASI Kulbir Singh said the accused had been booked under Section 332, 186 and 353 of the IPC. The ASI said the accused had been arrested soon after the incident. He was produced in the court on Tuesday. The court sent the accused to 14 days in judicial custody in sub-jail, Patti.