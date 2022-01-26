Pet owners' meet at veterinary college

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A pet owners’ meet was held at Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), Amritsar, at its veterinary hospital. The faculty gave tips to the attendees on taking care of pets. Gunbir Singh, finance secretary of the society, chaired the meeting, along with Principal HK Verma and in charge PS Mavi. Gunbir Singh said the meet aimed at getting information from dog lovers, pet owners and representative of various NGOs regarding animal care and treatment. The suggestions were also sought from the participants to nurture the pet owner-doctor relationship. Professors and heads of clinical departments told the participants about nutrition and communicable diseases that can spread from animals to humans and vice-versa.

R-Day celebrated at DAV School

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, celebrated the 73rd Republic Day while adhering to Covid guidelines. Teachers paid tributes the freedom fighters and the leaders of the country. They recited poems highlighting the importance of the day, as well as the research that led to the making of the Constitution. The assembly concluded with the rendition of the National Anthem. Anita Mehra, Principal, in her address, urged everyone to abide by the Constitution and fulfil duties as responsible citizen.

Pledge to uphold democracy

The Global Group of Institutes organised a meeting to mark the 12th National Voters’ Day. The staff pledged to uphold democracy and the dignity of free, fair and peaceful elections. They promised to vote in every election fearlessly without being influenced by religion, race, caste or community. The staff also resolved to encourage the youth to elect the representative of their choice. The theme of the 2022 National Voters’ Day is ‘Making elections inclusive, accessible and participative’. The management and the staff pledged to work towards ‘Electoral literacy for stronger democracy’.

Seminar to mark National Voters’ Day

National Voters’ Day was observed by the Department of Political Science at DAV College, under the aegis of the Electoral Literacy Club. An online seminar was organised to mark the day. Gaurav Sharma, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, welcomed Principal Rajesh Kumar, Professor Surinder Kumar, head, Department of Political Science, other faculty members and students on the virtual platform. The Principal talked about the theme of the 12th National Voters’ Day, ‘Making elections inclusive, accessible and participative’. He urged the participants to cast their vote rationally. He explained students the procedure of getting themselves registered as voters.