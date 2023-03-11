PSEB Class XII English exam now on March 24

Amritsar, March 10
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has fixed a new date for taking the examination of Class XII that was earlier scheduled for February 24 but was postponed. The Board has also made a partial amendment in the date-sheet for Class XII.
According to the revised date-sheet released by the PSEB, the General English exam of Class XII will now be held on March 24 from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on February 24 but was postponed due to reported administrative reasons. Now as per the new dates, the compulsory English subject (001) exam postponed to February 24 will be conducted on March 24 at the previously fixed time and examination centres.
