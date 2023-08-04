River breach threat looms large over village in Tarn Taran district

Tarn Taran, August 3
The threat of possible breach in the Sutlej river near Sabhra village is keeping farmers and the administration on toes.
Baba Sukha Singh, head of Kar Sewa sect, Sarhali Sahib, said, “Hundreds of area farmers, sect followers and the MGNREGA workers are working to strengthen the river banks with sandbags.”
He said all their efforts were proving futile as a whirlpool had formed in the Sutlej river. Baba Sukha Singh said there was no relief till date as the water instead of flowing straight was coming towards banks. Vipin Bhandari, SDM, Patti, who visited the dhussi bundh at Sabhra village, said strong river current could spell trouble for the administration and farmers.
During a meeting, Baldeep Kaur, Deputy Commissioner, instructed officials to conduct a special girdawari and submit report.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed
Belonged to ‘mobsters, stone-pelters’ who attacked yatra
Manipur violence: On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off
17 injured in fresh violence
Rules tweaked to give Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba third extension
Gauba to be longest-serving IAS officer ever on the post