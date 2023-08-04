River breach threat looms large over village in Tarn Taran district

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 3

The threat of possible breach in the Sutlej river near Sabhra village is keeping farmers and the administration on toes.

Baba Sukha Singh, head of Kar Sewa sect, Sarhali Sahib, said, “Hundreds of area farmers, sect followers and the MGNREGA workers are working to strengthen the river banks with sandbags.”

He said all their efforts were proving futile as a whirlpool had formed in the Sutlej river. Baba Sukha Singh said there was no relief till date as the water instead of flowing straight was coming towards banks. Vipin Bhandari, SDM, Patti, who visited the dhussi bundh at Sabhra village, said strong river current could spell trouble for the administration and farmers.

During a meeting, Baldeep Kaur, Deputy Commissioner, instructed officials to conduct a special girdawari and submit report.

#MGNREGA #Tarn Taran